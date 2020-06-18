Travellers Rest

BURLINGTON, W.Va. — AmeriCorps members Sara Volkmann, Kelsey Romer and Sky McKibben, part of a Historic Preservation: Hands-on Team were recruited to do some window work on Traveler’s Rest in Burlington recently.
Travelers Rest/Old Stone House was built in 1810 and initially was used as a home.
In 1827, a second part was built and used as a rest stop and lodging along the Northwestern Turnpike. Traveler’s Rest welcomed stagecoach visitors traveling through the area, as well as workers who helped improve the road in the early 1800s.
One of the most recent owners, Elizabeth Dye Walker, purchased Travelers Rest in 2004. She donated the stone structure to the Mineral County Historical Foundation to ensure the building wasn’t razed and that restoration could begin.
The Hands-on Team traveled from Elkins and concentrated on the 1827 addition by scraping off loose paint, then consolidating the wood around the window to make it tougher and reharden it. The windows were also sanded and painted.
Traveler’s Rest is one of the important historical assets in Mineral County. It tells an important story of transportation and transformation in the late 1800’s. The Historical Foundation is taking important steps to not only preserve the building, but also telling the building’s story to future visitors.
