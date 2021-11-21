FROSTBURG — The annual Frostburg tree lighting celebration is back. As with most special events, the celebration was canceled last year, but organizers have promised to bring back the light and help Frostburg residents celebrate all that is merry and bright.
Organized and sponsored by the Frostburg Holiday Lamppost Committee, the tree lighting has become a tradition in Frostburg and serves as the kickoff for the holiday season. This year’s event will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the St. Michael’s Church courtyard. The snow date will be Dec. 2.
“People are ready to be out and about after a difficult year and a half. We hope this event helps to kick off their holidays,” said Christine Werner an event volunteer. “We hope this will be the beginning of things getting back to normal.”
The evening will begin with free carriage rides at 6 p.m. Plan to warm up by the fire with free hot cocoa, s’mores and cookies. The official program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Galla and Dan Musical Show. Mayor Bob Flanigan will provide the welcome. “Jack Frost” will make an appearance to the delight of children of all ages.
The lighting of the candles will be held and Father Ed Hendricks will provide the blessing for the Frostburg Christmas tree prior to the lighting ceremony.
The identity of the 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year will be revealed during the ceremony. This individual is the embodiment of a selfless nature and a demonstration of a sincere desire to improve the lives of all Frostburg citizens.
The star of the show — Santa Claus — will arrive via sleigh once the tree has been lit.
This year’s tree was donated by Carol Adams of Frostburg. The blue spruce is over 20 feet tall and dedicated in memory of Karen Bingman and Cathy Miller.
The Streets Department and Parks and Recreation brought the tree to the site and installed and decorated it with lights in addition to their work to install lamppost wreaths.
The Frostburg Museum, located in the former St. Michael’s School, will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. during the tree lighting ceremony. The museum houses a collection of artifacts illustrating Frostburg’s unique history and a display with holiday photos and decorations.
Werner and Dishong said the tree-lighting event is the beginning of a “series of small town entertainment and fun and big time events.”
For more information, call 240-529-8312 or 301-689-1622.
Allegany Media will livestream the event on Facebook and YouTube.
