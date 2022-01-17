KEYSER, W.Va. — The problem of trains blocking railroad crossings for long periods of time in Keyser's North End is not new a phenomenon, but residents says it is a persistent, potentially dangerous one.
To that end, residents met with local, state and federal officials Friday night at the Cornell Street fire station to discuss their concerns and possible solutions, both short- and long-term.
Del. Gary Howell, who represents Mineral County and serves as speaker pro tempore of the West Virginia House of Delegates, organized the event and invited officials from CSX Transportation, Gov. Jim Justice's office, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the state Division of Highways to meet with city residents and local officials. While no one from the governor's office attended, all other invited agencies were represented.
Over the course of an hour and a half, folks living on the North End spoke of their fears and concerns surrounding the blockages. That section of the city sits between the Potomac River and the tracks, and trains frequently stop on both crossings, potentially blocking residents from getting in or out in the event of an emergency, as well as preventing first responders from getting to them.
West Virginia law, Howell said, dictates that trains can only sit on the tracks for 10 minutes at a time before being fined $150 for the first incident, $250 for a second and $350 for a third. Still, he said, there's "really not a good solution" for getting folks in and out in the event of an emergency.
The lengthy train stops have kept vehicles from school buses to U.S. Postal Service trucks from getting in and out of the North End, said Howell. The longest blockage, he noted, was two hours and seven minutes long. Others have been more than an hour.
Rodney Whaley of the Federal Railroad Administration said he spent the last week in Keyser observing the tracks for any potential blockades in response to a complaint the agency received.
Whaley said he “had not personally witnessed a train blocking the crossings,” but made a point of talking to anybody he came across to ask their experience. His conversations, he said, indicate that residents' concerns are not misplaced.
“They would tell me their stories, and the stories ranged from ‘I missed work, I missed a doctor’s appointment,’ to kids crawling under a train to go home,” Whaley said. “I can’t verify that, because I didn’t see it, but obviously, that is tremendously concerning. We just can’t have that.
"Ultimately, if you've asked yourself if you feel you should be concerned, yes, you should be," Whaley said. "There's a multitude of things that could happen. Fortunately, those things have not happened, but do we want to continue to tempt fate? No, we don't."
Jason Bishop, regional manager for community affairs and safety with CSX, acknowledged that trains have blocked the tracks in Keyser for at least for the 22 years he's been employed with the company. He said finding both temporary and permanent fixes to the problem is important.
Bishop took questions from both Howell and the audience. Blocking the tracks is "unavoidable," he said, because of the location of the crossings and maintenance needed before the trains can get moving again.
After an emergency call is received, said Bishop, workers on the train are contacted and from there make a decision about the quickest means to moving out of the way. In those instances, "every situation is unique," he said.
Bishop also claimed that CSX has experienced residents "tampering with the train out of frustration," but when asked whether that was reported to authorities said the company had not done so, because "we knew we were having this meeting, and we knew the temperature of the neighborhood, and that people weren't happy with us. We decided not to say anything."
"CSX is not coming to Keyser with a train and saying 'Let's park it here,'" Bishop said. "That's not what's happening. We're trying to serve our customers. We're trying to meet customer demands. We're trying to operate our business at a rail yard. In the process, we're making you all unhappy. We need help with a solution."
During her 51 years in her home, former City Council member Karol Ashenfelter said she's observed trains blocking the tracks for hours at a time in the middle of the night.
"Unless you're going to work or have an emergency, you don't know that," Ashenfelter said. "You have no idea how blessed we are — and how blessed the railroad is — that somebody hasn't died."
A frustrated Mayor Damon Tillman said that following a 2018 meeting with Bishop, he and other Keyser officials felt they had "a good meeting and an understanding, and you guys told us you wouldn't block both crossings. What happened to that? That worked for about three months."
Tillman and Ashenfelter both said that when calling CSX to report the train blockades, they'd been met with disinterest and rudeness from the employees on the other end.
Tillman asked Howell to lobby for higher fees for blocked crossings, and asked the members of the council present to consider raising the fine from $150. The city has not fined the company in a while, he said, but will resume doing so.
"Is it going to take one of these folks to die?," Tillman said. "... I know you say it's a business, but that business isn't worth their lives."
