CUMBERLAND — The Tri-County Council for Western Maryland awarded U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) with the Development District Association of Appalachia's Congressional award at 1812 Brewery Wednesday for his involvement in the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the yearly allocation of $11 million to continue construction of U.S. Route 219 in Garrett County.
Allegany Commissioner Jake Shade said the award was given to Trone for his constant and strong support of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Trone, who represents Maryland's 6th district that includes Allegany and Garrett counties, stopped at the brewery as part of a two-day tour of Western Maryland, which concludes today. On Thursday, Trone will visit the Opioid Response Pilot Program at the county jail, the Garrett Regional Medical Center and Mountain Laurel Health Center.
"It's a real honor to be recognized for the work we do in Allegany and Garrett counties," Trone said. "Thank you for this award."
The congressman then chatted with local dignitaries like Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, state Sen. George Edwards and Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards.
The DDAA honors members of Congress who support the work of the Appalachian Regional Commission, which focuses on quality of life improvements in the 13-state region.
