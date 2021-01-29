CUMBERLAND — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a 2019 ruling against the Tri-State Zoological Park that resulted in three big cats being removed from the facility and relocated to a Colorado sanctuary.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had standing to bring the lawsuit because the roadside zoo “created the misimpression that the conditions in which the animals were kept were lawful and consistent with animal welfare” and because PETA’s mission demanded that it take action to correct that misimpression.
Zoo owner Bob Candy appealed the decision that prohibited the zoo from owning or possessing endangered or threatened species.
In the case, the judge found five animals protected by the Endangered Species Act that had died at the zoo between notice of the suit and the trial. One died of sepsis. It was said the animals died early and that conditions at the park were “fetid and dystopic.”
Candy said he and his lawyers are considering further appeal and legal action. They are considering taking legal action against the judge presiding over that case, as well.
“With this victory secured, PETA will now go full steam ahead with its efforts to get the rest of the animals out of there,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement.
Last week, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland denied a motion to dismiss a different civil suit filed by PETA against zoo, which alleges abuse and neglect of the animals. The aim of the suit is to have the remaining animals transferred to other facilities.
“They’re just going to keep pushing, saying things that are not true. It’s just one of those things, they have more money. Their goal is to drive us out of business,” said Candy. “We’re going to keep fighting.”
On Tuesday, PETA sent a letter to Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher, asking the city to cancel its annual Groundhog Day event, which features Candy and Western Maryland Murray of the Tri-State Zoo. But that event was scheduled to go on Tuesday as planned, officials said.
