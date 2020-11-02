CUMBERLAND — The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on Friday ordered Tri-State Zoo owner Robert Candy and his lawyer to pay $56,655.77 in fees and costs to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals within 180 days.
The ruling is the latest in a series of ongoing court battles between PETA and Candy that resulted in two tigers and a lion being removed from the zoo and taken to a facility in Keenesburg, Colorado, in February.
The removal of the big cats resulted in a protest the day they were taken.
The most recent decision came regarding a motion PETA filed alleging Candy and his lawyer tried to silence PETA’s witnesses before its Endangered Species Act lawsuit against the zoo went to trial.
“This award is another example of the court’s clamping down on Robert Candy’s brazen disregard for the law and for animals’ welfare,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement. “PETA looks forward to securing the release of all the animals still held at this shoddy roadside zoo.”
Candy said he plans to appeal the ruling and that his previous appeals, for the entire case and in Allegany County, are still ongoing.
PETA and Constance Collins are currently involved in another lawsuit with the zoo, which alleges it is not timely in veterinary treatment and adequate in care or sheltering. The suit contends mistreatment that violates state law and constitutes a public nuisance, seeking to remove all the remaining animals from the zoo.
“I’ve learned at this point not to worry about it because there’s nothing I can do. It’s a very frustrating situation because we’re just trying to do something good,” said Candy. “When the rulings come out, I’ll just let my lawyer do what he’s supposed to do.”
Candy said he has not been able to get an update on Cheyenne, Mowgli and Peka, the three big cats taken to the Colorado facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.