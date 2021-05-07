CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone said Friday he would seek reelection next year in the House of Representatives for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat.
Trone is serving his second term in Congress after winning reelection in 2020, besting Republican challenger Neil Parrot by 19.6 points.
“Serving the people of Maryland’s Sixth District for the last two and a half years has been an honor. Leading with compassion, civility and competence, we’ve been able to accomplish great things, from addressing the addiction and mental health crises ravaging our communities, to reforming our unjust criminal justice system and working to fund lifesaving medical research,” Trone said. “I’m excited to continue bringing innovative solutions and a long-term vision to Congress, working to invest in the people and create a brighter future for all of our children. I believe in the American dream, and I believe that if we come together as Americans, we can give everyone a chance to achieve it.”
Maryland’s 6th District is made up of Allegany, Garrett, Washington, western Frederick and northern Montgomery counties. Trone has found some support from a few local dignitaries in his reelection campaign.
“David Trone has been one of the most attentive representatives for Cumberland and Allegany County that we’ve had in a very long time,” said Cumberland City Councilman Seth Bernard. “Anytime I, or the rest of Cumberland’s City Council has needed his assistance, he’s always been more than happy to lend whatever support he can. Western Maryland can sleep better knowing Congressman Trone has our best interests in mind, and he has my proud support.”
Trone serves on the House Appropriations Committee and three subcommittees therein: Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies; Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies; and Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies. He is also on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Joint Economic Committee.
“The congressman actually listens, asks questions and he clearly cares about every citizen. There is no better example than his dedication to addressing the opioid crisis that is devastating communities like ours,” said Cumberland City Councilman Richard ‘Rock’ Cioni.
Trone said fighting to end addiction and the mental health crisis in America, reforming an unjust criminal justice system and investing in lifesaving medical research are some of the cornerstones of his focus as a member of congress. He is currently leading the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force and is co-chair of the National Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking.
“Our congressman, David Trone, has been a godsend to Garrett County. His regional office in Western Maryland is a source of courteous and competent information and access to federal programs. His support for Garrett County in these difficult times has been outstanding,” said Charlene Pullias, president of the Garrett County Democratic Club.
The 2022 House of Representatives elections will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
