Trone, Parrott advance to general election in 6th District

CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone, the Democratic incumbent, and Del. Neil Parrott, a Republican, sailed to victories in Tuesday’s primary election, resulting in both candidates advancing to the Nov. 3 general election for Maryland’s 6th District seat.
In unofficial returns, Trone garnered 78% of the vote while Maxwell Bero, his lone challenger, received 22%. Parrott received 65% of the vote, while challengers Kevin Caldwell garnered 27% and Chris Meyyur received 8.5%.
Trone is hoping to win a second term in Congress.
“I’d like to congratulate Maxwell Bero for his primary campaign,” Trone said in a press release. “He raised important issues, worked hard, demonstrated a keen understanding of policy, and provided an excellent example for his students and others in the district. Most important, he demonstrated that candidates can compete while maintaining civility and informing voters about critical issues.”
The 6th Congressional District encompasses Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, as well as western Frederick County and northwestern Montgomery County.
Parrott represents legislative District 2A in the Maryland House of Delegates and is currently serving his third term.
In a press release, Parrott said, “I am honored to have won this primary and am looking forward to talking with voters as we go toward the general election. I believe the country needs to come together with kindness, respect and hard work. I believe that all jobs are essential and need to be opened.”
The election was unprecedented due to the impact of the coronavirus on the process. The Maryland Board of Elections encouraged voting by mail, which resulted in a large number of ballots being cast through the Postal Service.
The election “proved that Maryland can effectively conduct a vote-by-mail election,” Trone said in the release. “Not only did this mail-mostly election keep people safe from contracting the coronavirus, but we also know that mail-mostly elections result in over 15% higher voter turnout and increased participation in our democracy. In the process, the election authorities now have an experience that can lead to improvements in any elections conducted in a similar fashion.”
The primary results remain unofficial while additional mail-in votes are counted with a final certification of the election expected on June 12.
