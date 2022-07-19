Parrott

Neil Parrott stands in front of campaign signs at Allegany County Republican Headquarters on Virginia Avenue in Cumberland on Friday. Parrott is trying to unseat David Trone for Maryland’s 6th District U.S. House of Representatives seat. (CTN photo by Greg Larry)

CUMBERLAND — In the race for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District in Allegany County, Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott were the top vote getters in Tuesday’s primary.

Trone totaled 1,297 votes, followed by Ben Smilowitz with 268 and George Gluck with 96 in unofficial returns.

On the Republican side, Parrott garnered 3,777 votes followed by Matthew Foldi with 893 votes and Jonathan Jenkins 489.

Brandon Glass is a staff writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @Bglass13.

