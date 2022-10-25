FROSTBURG — As a first-time voter, Jaelynn Harris appreciated the chance to hear in person two candidates explain why they should be elected.
Harris, 19, of Baltimore County, is a sophomore at Frostburg State University in the wildlife studies program.
Monday evening, she was a student moderator at a forum for Maryland Congressional District 6 candidates Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican state Del. Neil Parrott.
The event was hosted by FSU, Allegany College of Maryland, Garrett College and Hagerstown Community College.
“This is going to be my first official election that I’m voting in,” Harris said and added that she learned more from seeing the candidates live at the forum than she has via political advertisements or websites. “I got a lot out of it … It was a really good experience.”
She also said she was surprised by “how heated it got.”
Roughly 130 people were at the forum, held at FSU’s Lane University Center.
Elesha Ruminski, chair of FSU's Department of Communication Studies, was moderator for the event.
In addition to Harris, a few other students from FSU and ACM asked the candidates questions, including some submitted by audience members.
“We are witnessing democracy in action,” Ruminski said and added that the event was intentionally planned as a forum rather than a debate.
However, she had to remind the candidates to calm themselves as they fired barbs; Trone calling Parrott “an extremist” and Parrott saying Trone “is deceitful.”
Topics at the forum included how to equitably fund education, and free and reduced-price school lunches for low-income families.
The candidates were asked their stance on access to abortion.
“We’ve put ourselves back 50 years in America,” Trone said of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and remove the constitutional right to an abortion.
“I did celebrate when Roe versus Wade was overturned,” Parrott said.
When asked how to improve local public transportation, Parrott said companies can be more efficient than government.
“Uber is not a waste of money,” he said.
Trone talked of his work on the subcommittee on transportation and securing federal dollars to improve local highways.
“We’re making exciting progress,” he said.
They were asked how to strengthen Western Maryland’s response to the opioid epidemic.
People are “walking right across” the Mexican border and “they’re smuggling,” Parrott said.
Trone said 96% of fentanyl enters the U.S. in cars, and talked of the “ruthless” and “evil” drug cartels.
Trone and Parrott agreed that local manufacturing jobs are needed so more families have income.
U.S. manufacturing jobs shouldn’t go to China and India, which “don’t care” about the environment, Parrott said.
“We need ‘Made in America’ (and) we can’t rely on China,” Trone said.
The candidates also agreed that police need support and help.
They focused on issues they think will help the area.
Trone talked of expanding internet access.
“It’s gonna change rural America,” he said.
Parrott highlighted the need for parents to be more responsible for their children.
Parents need to raise kids, “not schools,” he said.
In closing, Trone said he wants to continue to focus on issues including mental health, the criminal justice system, systemic racism and “righting the wrong,” which he blamed on Trump tax cuts that allow “the wealthy and the ultra wealthy (to) benefit.”
“I don’t need a job … I came to Congress because I’m on a mission,” Trone said.
Parrott said he wants to see a balanced budget, “an America where the economy” is doing well, “clean policies,” support for police and ways to fight crime.
Gangs and terrorists must be stopped, and “we can have electronic surveillance,” Parrott said.
Some students at the forum said the candidates strayed from the subject at times.
Keonte Smith, 21, of Baltimore, is a nursing student at FSU and ACM.
“They had some good points … but didn’t (always) fully answer the questions,” he said.
Smith said he identified with Trone as a leader.
“You could tell (Trone) cares about the community,” Smith said.
Ariyana Ward, 21, of Virginia Beach, is a senior at FSU where she studies political science and psychology.
Both of the candidates did a good job at the forum, but there should have been “less mudslinging,” she said.
Ward plans to vote in the upcoming election but declined to say whether she favors Trone or Parrott.
She predicted the race will be close.
“I’m really excited to see the results,” Ward said.
