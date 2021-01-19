BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter crew rescued a victim Monday who was injured by a falling tree in Morgan County.
Due to the victim's multiple injuries, steep terrain and the extended time that would have been required for a rescue by ground crews, the helicopter was requested about 3:30 p.m. to lift the victim from the scene.
A trooper/rescue technician with medical equipment was lowered to the scene to help Morgan County EMS crews stabilize the patient.
The unidentified victim was hoisted about 130 feet before being transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.