CUMBERLAND — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued three people in two separate hoist missions Sunday in West Virginia.
Shortly after 7:45 a.m., Cumberland-based Trooper 5 was called to perform an aerial rescue of an injured hiker and his teenage son in Tucker County. The two had been on the Red Creek Trail in the Dolly Sods area since Saturday when the father was injured.
Pilots on Trooper 5 maneuvered the helicopter 170 feet above the rough terrain while a trooper/paramedic was lowered.
The 49-year-old man and 13-year-old boy were hoisted to the helicopter separately.
The man was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The second rescue occurred in the same region of Dolly Sods at about 2:50 p.m. Trooper 5 was returning from the first rescue when it was called to help another injured hiker.
This time, the helicopter hovered 150 feet above to hoist the 55-year-old victim. Rescuers from Harman, Canaan, Davis and Whitmer fire companies assisted with the rescue.
The man was also taken to the Morgantown hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.