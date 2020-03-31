CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones III has directed troopers to continue their public education and enforcement efforts regarding the governor's executive orders and has issued specific instructions regarding the stay-at-home order.
• Troopers will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they are going to determine if their travel is essential or not.
• If, in the course of the regular performance of duties, such as during a crash investigation or a traffic stop, the trooper develops information indicating the driver was engaged in nonessential travel, enforcement action can be taken in consultation with the state's attorney's office in that jurisdiction.
• While it is not necessary for drivers in Maryland to have documentation about the purpose of travel, having documentation may help resolve questions.
• Troopers will continue to initiate enforcement action when a group of more than 10 people is observed in violation of the governor's order.
• The order does not prohibit people from going to the store to get groceries or prescriptions, seeking medical attention or getting cleaning or laundry supplies. People may also get necessities for pets or livestock and transport them for essential health and safety activities.
• The order allows for travel to care for a family member, friend, pets, etc. and to transport people for essential health and safety activities.
• Travel to and from an educational institution to receive meals or instructional materials for distance learning is allowed.
• Outdoor exercise is permitted in accordance with social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in gatherings of 10 people or less. Activities may not be done at a park that has been closed by state or local government.
• Restaurants can be visited if obtaining food for carry-out or drive-thru only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.