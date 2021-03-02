OAKLAND — A South Carolina truck driver will stand trial in May after his arrest last month for allegedly beating an 11-month-old pit bull with a sheathed knife while traveling through Garrett County.
Lorenzo R. Davis, 44, of Sumter, was served a felony arrest warrant Feb. 25, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal and two counts of animal cruelty.
The incident occurred Feb. 18 in the cab of Davis’ rig, according to investigators, who said the dog was repeatedly struck and sustained large lacerations that required treatment by a veterinarian.
The dog was seized by animal control.
Investigators reportedly recovered the knife along National Pike in Grantsville.
Davis was released on bond Feb. 26. His trial is May 5.
