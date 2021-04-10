CUMBERLAND — Truck traffic enforcement has moved to center stage for the Cumberland Police Department in light of tractor-trailer crashes on heavily-traveled Interstate 68 at Haystack Mountain and the downtown area of the city.
“All of our patrol officers are receiving training in truck enforcement from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent, adding that officers “have been instructed to take time every day to work truck enforcement along I-68.”
Tractor-trailer rollovers have become common occurrences on eastbound I-68 at LaVale in the area of the 42-mile marker at the top of Haystack Mountain.
In the city this year, tractor-trailer accidents have occurred on Jan. 22 and Feb. 26, forcing a shutdown of the interstate for several hours each time.
Officials often describe drivers in the crashes as unfamiliar with the interstate, its curves and deep descent into the city.
“The topography of the interstate as it passes through Cumberland is not conducive to large truck traffic,” Ternent said. “The hills on each side of Cumberland create a bowl in the middle of the city and at the base of that bowl is a sharp turn.”
Sometimes the rigs are being operated at excessive speeds and the result can be deadly, like on April 29, 2020, when a speeding tanker truck traveled out of control on the eastbound lanes near Johnson Street, slammed into a compact vehicle, then hit a second tractor-trailer.
Sixty-two-year-old Wendell Johnson of Cumberland, who was in the car, was killed.
Cumberland Police pursued vehicle homicide charges against the at-fault truck driver in that case, but the Office of the State’s Attorney determined there was not enough evidence to pursue those charges.
The posted speed limit for trucks through the city is 40 mph.
Cumberland Fire Department Chief Donnie Dunn said his firefighters responded to 72 accidents on I-68 in 2019-2020 — 14 involving tractor-trailers.
Truck traffic has historically been heavy on I-68 that began in the mid-1960s with the designation of U.S. Route 48. In the following decade, sections of the highway were completed to extend to the Garrett County line and eventually to Morgantown, West Virginia, where I-68 connects with Interstate 79.
“Truck travel has increased over time and, particularly during the pandemic, we have seen speed increases in vehicles of all types,” said Sherry Christian, spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration.
As truck traffic has continued unabated, state troopers and state police personnel of the agency’s commercial vehicle enforcement division have continued to “work enforcement initiatives,” Lt. H.B. Martz, commander of the Cumberland barrack, said.
“We have additional troopers working patrol through a Maryland Highway Safety Office grant. We are working the stretch from the weigh station at Finzel to LaVale in addition to our regular patrols,” he said.
New driver warning technology
The SHA is considering further use of technology to encourage motorists to slow down in their interstate travel.
“We will be adding intelligent transportation system technology along the corridor,” said Christian.
The technology includes a truck speed sensor, which is activated by both speed and the length of the vehicle to trigger a warning sign to drivers,” she said.
‘Impact our area’
Commercial vehicles navigating mountainous I-68 into the city sometimes experience overheated braking systems — especially in the spring and summer with warmer air temperatures.
The sight and pungent odor of overheated tractor-trailer brakes on I-68 is not unfamiliar along the I-68 corridor.
“I believe every local resident has witnessed trucks rolling through the city with smoking brakes and knows about the brake fires and crashes that impact our area,” Ternent said.
In 2019, Cumberland Fire Department dispatched its units to 18 tractor-trailer fires and 22 incidents of overheated brakes on rigs traveling I-68 through the city.
Local residents are also familiar with traffic jams that quickly result when the interstate is shut down by accidents involving tractor-trailers.
“These incidents tie up a lot of police and fire resources and are an inconvenience for the citizens who are trying to get around,” the chief said.
Throughout the years, Cumberland police officers have routinely patrolled the 2.7-miles of I-68 that are located in the city limits.
But now, CPD officers with their new training on commercial vehicles are devoting increased attention to traffic on I-68.
“The recent problems with truck incidents have not gone unnoticed. This past year, city, state and county officials met with local delegates to discuss the problems and some solutions that are being examined,” Ternent said.
“Cumberland Police Department has made commercial truck enforcement a priority. CPD and local police are doing what we can to make our area safer from the dangers of truck crashes,” he said.
Frostburg enforcementTo the west, Frostburg Police officers have increased traffic enforcement on Main Street for both commercial and passenger vehicles.
The special attention to traffic was prompted, in part, by a tractor-trailer that lost its brakes in mid-afternoon on March 5 while descending U.S. Route 40 from Big Savage Mountain into the Mountain City.
The runaway truck navigated several busy intersections on Main Street before the driver was able to bring it to a stop by steering it into a ditch near the U.S. Route 40/Route 36 intersection.
“The truck was not supposed to be there to begin with, and we are extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt,” Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello said.
Frostburg officials have asked the State Highway Administration to conduct a study and follow-up regarding enhanced signage and prevention measures for commercial violations on Route 40.
