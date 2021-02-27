CUMBERLAND — No one was injured Saturday morning in a tractor-trailer rollover accident on Interstate 68 eastbound at Haystack Mountain.
The accident occurred at the 41-mile marker, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The truck, which was reportedly leaking diesel fuel and antifreeze, rolled onto its side on the shoulder of the roadway, partially blocking one lane of the interstate.
LaVale firefighters and Department of Emergency Services units responded along with the county hazardous materials unit. Maryland State Police and Cumberland Police also were on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.