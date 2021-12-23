police lights

CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer driver escaped injuries late Wednesday when his rig overturned in a parking lot at Love's Travel Stop along Ali Ghan Road east of Cumberland.

Roderick L. Brown told Cumberland Police that the truck rolled over as he attempted a left turn. The vehicle reportedly struck another truck that was parked in the area, police said.

Firefighters from Cumberland and Bedford Road responded to the 10:45 p.m. incident, along with the Allegany County hazardous materials team.

