FROSTBURG — A Chevrolet truck is being sought in connection with hit-and-run property damage that occurred Oct. 27 in the first block of East Main Street, according to the Frostburg Police Department.

The incident caused damages to property estimated at $5,000 by the truck, which struck a lamp post and also damaged a city bench and street signs, police said.

Investigation included recovery of a headlight assembly from a 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet truck, police said.

Anyone with information in the incident may contact Frostburg Police at 301-689-3000. Anonymous information may be provided to Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300 or by email to alleganymineralcountycrimesolvers.org. Rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

