FROSTBURG — A Chevrolet truck is being sought in connection with hit-and-run property damage that occurred Oct. 27 in the first block of East Main Street, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
The incident caused damages to property estimated at $5,000 by the truck, which struck a lamp post and also damaged a city bench and street signs, police said.
Investigation included recovery of a headlight assembly from a 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet truck, police said.
Anyone with information in the incident may contact Frostburg Police at 301-689-3000. Anonymous information may be provided to Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300 or by email to alleganymineralcountycrimesolvers.org. Rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.