LATROBE, Pa. — President Donald Trump is coming back to southwestern Pennsylvania.
He is scheduled to give a speech at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Thursday night. Trump has campaigned in the area and paid other official visits numerous times since the 2016 race when he became the first Republican to carry the commonwealth since 1988.
Doing well in the southwest is considered key to any candidate's attempt to win Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes.
“Southwestern Pennsylvania is the path to the White House,” Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
Kulback added: “Cambria County and Westmoreland County are vitally important in this election. Him coming here really solidifies my belief on that.”
A shift has occurred in recent years in counties, such as Cambria, where more culturally conservative Democrats have switched to the Republican Party.
“It's important because working-class voters out there, whose ancestors worked in the mines and the mills, felt that the Democratic Party walked away from them over the decades as the party became more urban-based,” Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said.
Democrats criticized Trump in advance of his visit.
“Trump will fly in and out of western PA in an attempt to help his re-election instead of lifting a finger to help the families of the 7,600 Pennsylvanians who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 or the hundreds of thousands more who are out of work thanks to his inability to deal with the crisis,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party Executive Director Jason Henry said in a press release statement. “Families in southwestern Pennsylvania are tired of Trump’s fly-in, fly-out photo-ops. They want a leader who will get to work to keep them healthy and economically secure.”
Democrats have been campaigning in the state, too.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, spoke in Pittsburgh on Monday.
