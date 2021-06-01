CUMBERLAND — A group of volunteers made sure American flags were placed at the graves of veterans buried at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.
Rocky Gap announced May 15 that there would be no Memorial Day program or flag event this year, as the cemetery committee had planned neither, Dana Burl, director of the Outreach and Advocacy Program, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, said Tuesday.
Burl said the Department of Veterans Affairs operates five state veteran cemeteries and for both Memorial and Veterans days, independent cemetery committees coordinate ceremonies and flag events.
“This Memorial Day, three out of the five cemetery committees placed flags. A fourth was unable due to construction and the fifth, Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, did not have sufficient committee participation to plan a ceremony or flag event,” she said. “Flag events require planning and coordination to ensure flags are placed, retrieved, cleaned, dried and repacked. Our cemeteries do not have the personnel to place flags and they rely on cemetery committee support to assist.
“Despite this, the community was able to garner volunteer support yesterday to place flags on all graves at Rocky Gap,” Burl said.
Burl said flags were placed by Monday afternoon, and volunteers returned Tuesday to assist with flag removal and storage.
“We are grateful for the many community members who assisted yesterday to ensure our graves received flags,” she said. “The Department is equally as grateful to receive interest from both the Rocky Gap Casino and Civil Air Patrol in volunteering to support these important cemetery events.”
About eight members of the community showed up around 8 a.m. on Memorial Day to set up flags, said Mike Martin, who saw a friend’s post on Facebook about the flags not being put out. People there already putting flags on the graves of their loved ones saw what they were doing and helped. In total, Martin estimated 20 or so people helped. Some brought their own flags, but Rocky Gap let the volunteers use the flags they had on hand.
“It was just a bunch of people that were trying to do the right thing,” said Martin.
Del. Mike McKay (R-Allegany, Washington) said he was hoping to ensure it never happens again.
“It was brought to my attention that the flags hadn’t been put out yet,” said McKay, who called the cemetery to see what was going on. “The community came together and solved the problem.”
