Tucker County man enters plea in federal drug distribution case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Tucker County man has admitted to his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Dustin Bruce Moran, 33, of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Moran admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2018 in Randolph County.
Moran faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.