CUMBERLAND- For his dedication to helping push forward the planned north-south highway project to connect Corridor H and Interstate 68 via the U.S. Route 220 corridor, local accountant David Turnbull was honored Thursday night with The Greater Cumberland Committee's Greater Good award.
In a ceremony held at 1812 Brewery, Turnbull was designated as the 2021 honoree for the award, which recognizes TGCC members who've gone above and beyond in their dedication to serving the region. A ceremony for the 2022 recipient will be held later this year.
Turnbull was a natural choice for the honor, said former TGCC Executive Director Colleen Peterson. He was a founding member of the group, Peterson said, and has served on the board since its inception more than two decades ago.
"He's so organized. He's a great listener, and he's a great leader," Peterson said. "He's informed by other people, but when a decision needs to be made, he brings that decision point there and there's no lingering. He's very good about getting everyone's input."
The group's "signature project" is the north-south highway work, Peterson said, and its success has been due in large part to Turnbull's dedication.
"It was a big change for the organization to take on this big, regional project," Peterson said of the initiative at the time of its inception. "It was beyond Cumberland, beyond Allegany County, beyond Maryland. The organization, at that point in time, had a more narrow footprint. When I took the project to Dave and went through everything it would do for the region from an economic development standpoint ... he said he'd take it to the board. It was a leap of faith."
"I don't think we would have said yes to it, had it not been for his type of personality," Peterson said. "He's all about getting the job done."
In presenting him with the award, 2020 recipient Carl "Buck" Belt said Turnbull is "an experienced leader, and extremely organized."
"He exhibits a command of the situation without being overbearing," Belt said. "His decision-making process is based on being a good listener, and using others' thoughts to come to the decision of a consensus. (Turnbull) is always thoughtful and deliberate in his commentary, and may not always comment, but when he does, everyone listens."
"I remember seeing these other recipients come up over the years, and thinking how much they've done from the beginning," Turnbull said. "I thought, 'Well, I'm gonna have to retire first to catch up to these people and what they've done.'... It's quite an honor to be here and get this. There's no greater reward than something from your own peers."
Turnbull was presented with a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan and a certificate from Rep. David Trone (D- Md. 6) as well.
"David hit all the criteria that (Belt) read off to get this award," state Sen. George Edwards said. "This is the kind of people that we need in our neck of the woods. I'm grateful that you were able to spend the time to help out the community as a whole."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.