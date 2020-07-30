PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grant County, where outbreaks have been reported at an unnamed church and at Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center.
"One was related to the church exposure, which brings that total to 27 and 2 probable,” said Sandria Glasscock, public information officer of the Grant County Health Department.
"The other person has an unknown exposure and is hospitalized,” she said.
Glasscock said Thursday there have been 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thirty-eight cases are active.
Thursday, there were three people hospitalized at Grant Memorial Hospital after testing positive. Two other county residents reportedly remain hospitalized at medical facilities outside the county.
Glasscock said the rehab center is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol for the care and isolation of residents and staff, which now have to be tested every seven days until 14 days have passed with no new positives.
Grant County Health Department staff has traced multiple household and community contacts to positive staff members and advised self-isolation and monitoring of symptoms as well as testing protocol as indicated following CDC protocol, Glasscock said.
