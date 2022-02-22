CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a Sunday armed robbery that resulted in two of the victims begin struck with a handgun.
Rickey J. Williams II, 26, of Baltimore, and Raquil R. Williams, 25, Bronx, New York, remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including armed robbery, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. Both men were being held without bond, pending there next court appearance.
Investigators said the robbery occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a Pennsylvania Avenue residence and the victims knew the suspects, who demanded cash and valuables before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police said the Williamses were arrested during a traffic stop when they returned to the area Monday evening.
Police said additional charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.