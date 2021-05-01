CUMBERLAND — Two woman were arrested Friday following a traffic stop in the city, Cumberland Police said.
Anna Louise Miller, 36, Cumberland, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute and possession not marijuana.
Police said suspected fentanyl with a street value estimated at $2,000 was found in her possession.
Jatanna Sue Miller, 31, Cumberland, was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and fraud to avoid prosecution.
Police said she originally game officers a fake name when the traffic stop was conducted for an alleged traffic violation.
Anna Miller was being held without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center. Jatanna Miller was released on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.