CUMBERLAND — Two men remained jailed Wednesday following a drug raid in the 1200 block of National Highway in LaVale, where police reportedly seized large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Shawn Brooks Spiker, 28, of Lonaconing, and Andrew Patrick Russell, 32, of Cumberland, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, in addition to other drug-related offenses.
Both men were being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner.
The arrests resulted from the execution of a search-and-seizure warrant by members of the task force, with assistance from Cumberland Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.
Police said controlled dangerous substances packaging materials were also seized.
