CUMBERLAND — A Frederick man and a Cumberland woman were arrested on drug distribution charges Monday when the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force raided a South George Street location.
Investigators seized large amounts of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, controlled dangerous packaging materials and a large amount of U.S. currency. The approximate street value of the confiscated crack cocaine was said to be $30,000.
Shawntay Gill, 47, and Kate Lynn Guthrie, 31, were both charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl and related offenses.
Gill and Guthrie were jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Police said the search warrant stemmed from investigation by the narcotics task force into the distribution and sales of crack cocaine and fentanyl in Allegany County.
The investigation and arrests included assistance of the Cumberland Police Department, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E team.
