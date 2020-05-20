CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Tuesday during separate traffic stops conducted on Winchester Road by deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff's Department.
According to a news release, the stops came as part of a grant initiative supported by Maryland's Opioid Operational Command Center and resulted in seizure of marijuana and paraphernalia from each vehicle.
Arrested were Tammy Lynn Keller, 52, and Alonzo Gene Butler, 47, both of Cumberland. They were each charged with three counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Keller and Butler were released from custody on personal recognizance following bond hearings.
Additional charges are pending, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.