CUMBERLAND — Two local men remained jailed without bond Wednesday following their arrests on narcotics distribution charges during a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68, according to Cumberland Police.
Davon Nathaniel Fields, 35, of Cumberland, and Terry Lee Harris, 51, of Keyser, West Virginia, were taken into custody Tuesday after the stop made when officers reportedly observed traffic violations by the suspect vehicle.
A K-9 scan of the vehicle allegedly led to discovery of a large amount of narcotics, police said.
Fields was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance and related offenses.
Harris was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics and related violations, police said.
Both men were being held at the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner, pending bail reviews Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.