OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park residents remained in custody Friday after they were arrested during execution of a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 500 block of I Street, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Ronald Eugene Tasker Jr., 40, and Jamie Lavonne Shirley, 41, were both charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia possession offenses.
Tasker was also charged with firearms crimes as a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Both defendants were being held Friday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending their next court proceedings.
Police said methamphetamine and fentanyl, money, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized at the residence.
