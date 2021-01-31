CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Saturday during a domestic altercation at a residence in the 700 block of Bedford Street, Cumberland said.

Nicolas Kennth Donaldson, 37, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was accused of assaulting a woman in the home.

Julie Lynn Donaldson, 49, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering. She was accused of assaulting a police officer as Nicolas Donaldson was being arrested.

Nicolas Donaldson was released after posting $1,500 bond. Julie Donaldson was released on personal recognizance.

