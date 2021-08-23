CUMBERLAND — A stabbing incident Sunday on Charles Street sent a victim to UPMC Western Maryland with life-threatening injuries and resulted in the arrests of two city residents, Cumberland Police said.
Police were called to the 200 block at about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. After speaking with the victim, officers responded to the 100 block of Park Street where they placed Kelly Lynn Clark, 44, under arrest on charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-and second-degree assault. Police also arrested Tyrell Aaron Morris, 26, at the Park Street location on the same charges in connection with the incident.
A Cumberland Fire Department ambulance transported the victim to the hospital.
City police were assisted by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.
Clark and Morris were being held without bond Monday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending bail review hearings in district court.
Police said additional charges may be pending.
