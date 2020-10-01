Two charged in Centre Street burglary complaint

CUMBERLAND — Two Cumberland residents were arrested after they were found inside a North Centre Street property Wednesday, Cumberland Police said.
Kenneth Lloyd Bowser, 36, remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Brittany Lynn Lantz, 32, was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
They were each charged with fourth-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Bowser and Lantz entered the property without permission and were found in possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.
