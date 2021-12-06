CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested Sunday after they were served warrants in unrelated cases, according to Cumberland Police.
Timothy Michael Kunis, 60, was charged with two counts of burglary in the fourth degree before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance as directed by a district court commissioner.
Police said Kunis allegedly entered a residence in the 400 block of Grand Avenue without permission after he had made a delivery to the location.
Christoper Lee Rumsley, 41, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) prior to being granted pre-trial release.
Rumsley was arrested on a warrant that was issued by district court in Frederick County, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.