CUMBERLAND — Two city men and a Baltimore man remained jailed Wednesday following a drug raid of a North Mechanic Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Taken into custody were Anthony Joseph Palmer Jr., 40, and Jason Aaron Payne, 41, both of Cumberland, on two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), and George Tyrone Shaw, 37, of Baltimore, on three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana). The men were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quantities of suspected heroin, fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly seized when police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street.
Following bond hearings, Palmer, Payne and Shaw were ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bail, pending bond reviews by a district court judge.
