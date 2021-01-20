CUMBERLAND — One Cumberland resident was jailed and another granted pre-trial release after they were arrested Tuesday on warrants issued by district court for alleged violations of their court-ordered probations, Cumberland Police said.
Harley Michael Higson, 29, remained jailed Wednesday on $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Amber Nicole Tallman, 26, was awaiting trial after a court commissioner her granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance, pending trial.
The warrants were issued by district court for alleged violations of probation that occurred in unrelated cases.
