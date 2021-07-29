CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Wednesday when Cumberland Police investigated an assault complaint at a residence in the 1100 block of Frederick Street.
David Robert Evans III, 29, and Sara Elizabeth Jones, 28, were both charged with second-degree assault.
Evans was released from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting a $3,500 bond and Jones was released on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, according to court records.
Police said Evans and Jones didn't require medical treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.