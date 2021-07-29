Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.