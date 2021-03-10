CUMBERLAND — Two city residents remained jailed Wednesday following their arrests during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 68 near Jeffries Road, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
William Jacob Mongold, 23, and Brittany Nicole Wickard, 26, were charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
Police said Mongold and Wickard were found in possession of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000 when they were taken into custody.
The arrests were reportedly made following investigation of the sale and distribution of fentanyl in the county.
Mongold and Wickard were being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on Wednesday.
