CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Monday when Cumberland Police served warrants issued by district court as the result of unrelated credit card theft and drug distribution investigations.
Chasity Kesner, 31, was arrested on four counts of use of a credit card number, theft scheme, false credit card charges up to $1,500 and related offenses, police said.
Following the arrest, Kesner was granted pre-trial release after posting $3,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Also arrested Monday was Garrett Pullium, 21, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of CDS stemming from a traffic stop in Cumberland.
Pullium was released on his personal recognizance following arrest processing, pending trial in district court.
