CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested on assault charges Saturday following an incident at a West First Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Raymond Lamar Conner, 36, and Amanda Jean Richard, 32, were each charged with second-degree assault.

Conner was released Saturday from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting a $1,500 bond, while Richard was released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.

Police said Richard is accused of punching Conner in the face several times. Richard allegedly retaliated by choking Conner.

