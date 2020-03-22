CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested on assault charges Saturday following an incident at a West First Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Raymond Lamar Conner, 36, and Amanda Jean Richard, 32, were each charged with second-degree assault.
Conner was released Saturday from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting a $1,500 bond, while Richard was released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said Richard is accused of punching Conner in the face several times. Richard allegedly retaliated by choking Conner.
