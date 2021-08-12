CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed without bond and a second woman released on her personal recognizance after they were served arrest warrants Wednesday, according to Cumberland Police.
Kendra Elizabeth Plummer, 36, was charged with burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident Tuesday at a Pennsylvania Avenue residence.
Police said she broke into the dwelling and assaulted an occupant.
In a separate incident, Jennifer Lynn Carlisle, 42, was charged with motor vehicle tampering and malicious destruction of property.
Police said the charges related to alleged entry of a vehicle May 29 on Memorial Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.