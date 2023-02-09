KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed two recent rabies cases.
A skunk in the area of Southern Drive and U.S. Route 220, Keyser, tested positive, as did a fox in the Tanglewood and Timberlake areas of New Creek.
The health department is warning the public to stay away from any animal acting strangely or aggressively, and to make sure pets are up to date on vaccinations.
For more information, call 304-788-1321.
