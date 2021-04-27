KEYSER, W.Va. — Two more Mineral County residents have died from COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday.
The Mineral County Health Department announced the deaths of a 57-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman. Both had reportedly been hospitalized.
Mineral County has seen ebbs and flows in its case rates of late. County health Administrator A. Jay Root has said in recent weeks that was to be expected moving forward, and that county residents should continue acting cautiously to prevent the spread of the disease. He also emphasized the importance of eligible folks receiving the vaccine.
Health officials reported last week a confirmed case of one of the variant COVID-19 strains.
On Tuesday, per state statistics, nearly 8,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been distributed in Mineral County, about 32% of the population of slightly less than 27,000. Almost 7,200 residents are fully vaccinated.
The county's seven-day rolling average infection rate was 14.89 per 100,000 and percent positivity 5.35%, according to state data.
