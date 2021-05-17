virus clip art 2

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths Monday morning.

Health officials said the two people, a 29-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. They were the 88th and 89th county residents to die from the virus or its complications.

Mineral County has seen 2,570 confirmed cases and 304 probable, according to state data. There were 70 active cases Monday.

Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News, covering West Virginia and more. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.

