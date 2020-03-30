CUMBERLAND — Two Cumberland men were arrested Sunday after they allegedly displayed a handgun to a clerk in a West Side business, demanded money and then left the store after claiming it was a ‘joke,” Cumberland Police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident that resulted in the arrests of Tony Edward, Brown, 20, and Drake Giovanni Fletcher, 19.
Both men were arrested when an off-duty city police officer located them in the area of Mount Royal Avenue just minutes after the incident that occurred at the Dollar General Store.
The suspects matched the description of the suspects and were positively identified by the store clerk who was the victim of the alleged robbery, police said.
Brown was charged with armed robbery, carrying a handgun on person, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 21 and first-degree assault.
Fletcher was charged with attempted armed robbery and disorderly conduct.
Brown remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center where he was jailed without bond, pending bail review in district court.
Fletcher was released after posting $7,500 for his pre-trial release.
