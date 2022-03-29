CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs in a Park Street business parking lot and a second Cumberland resident was arrested during investigation of an alleged assault at a West Side residence in unrelated incidents handled Monday by Cumberland Police.
It was just after 3 p.m. when officers reportedly observed drug activity on Park Street, resulting in the arrest of Trenton Michael Miller, 26, on drug possession with intent to distribute charges and related offenses.
Following a bond hearing, Miller was jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond review Tuesday by a district court judge.
Police said Miller was found in possession of narcotics at the time of the arrest.
Officers arrested Michael Edward Thompson, 67, on a charge of second-degree assault during investigation of an assault complaint at a Camden Avenue dwelling.
The victim reportedly suffered a laceration to the hand after being shoved down, police said.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Thompson was granted pre-trial release on his own recognizance, pending trial in district court.
