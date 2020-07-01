CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested Tuesday after they arrived at a Blaul Avenue residence and brandished handguns while threatening the occupants, Cumberland Police said.
Police charged Kevin Robert Mason-Shefetz, 31, and Matthew Ryan Thomas, 24, with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and handgun on person violations.
A description of the suspects led to a city police officer locating one of the suspects on Arch Street a short time after the incident. That suspect was reportedly armed with two handguns when he was taken into custody.
That arrest led to identification of the second suspect who was located minutes later on Grand Avenue where he also was taken into custody without incident.
Thomas was being held Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center and Mason-Shefetz was released after posting $10,000 bond, according to electronic court records.
