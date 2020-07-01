CUMBERLAND — Two city men were jailed without bond Tuesday after they arrived at a Blaul Avenue residence and brandished handguns while threatening the occupants, Cumberland Police said.
Police charged Kevin Robert Mason-Shefetz, 31, and Matthew Ryan Thomas, 24, with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and handgun on person violations.
A description of the suspects led to a city police officer locating one of the suspects on Arch Street a short time after the incident. That suspect was reportedly armed with two handguns when he was taken into custody.
That arrest led to identification of the second suspect who was located minutes later on Grand Avenue where he also was taken into custody without incident.
Following arrest processing, both men were ordered held in the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a district court judge Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.