CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Wednesday when Cumberland Police became aware they were both wanted on charges in Pennsylvania.
A well-being check requested at a Baltimore Street residence led to the arrest of Hope Ann Schell, 24, and Logan Malachi O'Brien, 24, both of Cumberland.
Both remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending extradition proceedings for return to the Pennsylvania jurisdiction that issued the warrants.
